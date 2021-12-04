Oklahoma State was looking for an eye-catching performance to persuade the Selection Committee to give it a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that amazement mainly came on defense and special teams in the last 31 minutes of play as it lost 21-16 to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Oklahoma State came up inches short of a conference championship with Dezmon Jackson running toward the end zone on fourth down with 24 seconds left.
Despite four interceptions thrown by Spencer Sanders and 1.75 yards per rush (70 yards on 40 carries combined by four players), OSU had a shot because of great plays on defense and special teams. Here are the top five.
1. Korie Black recovered a muffed punt by Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year Trestan Ebner at the Baylor 30 with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter. That allowed OSU to proceed 27 more yards in 10 plays for a field goal to get within 21-16. For an offense that didn't move the ball very well at times, it was a huge relief.
2. Collin Oliver sacked Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen with 5:32 left. That was a forceful play that ended one of Baylor's two short drives in the latter part of the fourth quarter.
3. Black blocked a 39-yard field goal by Baylor's Isaiah Hankins at the end of the first half. OSU trailed 21-6 at that point and needed a big stop for hope going into halftime.
4. Multiple OSU players pressured Shapen into a bad pass on fourth-and-1 with 10:29 left in the third quarter. OSU held Baylor to four plays on that series, which followed Sanders' third interception. After Baylor turned two of his first-half picks into touchdown drives, that was an encouraging turn.
5. On a third-and-19, Oliver and Malcolm Rodriguez combined for a tackle for loss on Baylor's Abram Smith that forced a punt with 3:32 left in the third quarter. That continued momentum for the Cowboys following their touchdown that put them within 21-13.