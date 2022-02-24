Poteau has five wrestlers contending at the state meet this weekend. Ashly Johnson is the first Poteau female wrestler to make the state tournament, fighting in the 100-pound class. On the boys side, the Pirates have Jake Fredrickson 132, Caden Warren at 152, Luke Brooks (a third-place finisher last year) at 195 as a freshman) and Will Restine in the heavyweight class.
The state meet begins Friday with Restine and Warren in 5 p.m. wrestle-in matches. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. with Fredrickson against Bridge Creek’s Kaden Smith, Brooks against Weatherford’s Sam Hoffman. Restine would face Tuttle’s undefeated Harley Andrews and Warren would face Heritage Hall’s unbeaten K.J. Evans if they win. On the girls side, Johnson will face Anadarko’s Calli Connally. On Saturday, the consolation first round is at 10 a.m., followed by the 12:30 p.m. semifinals, 2:45 consolation semifinals and 7:30 p.m. medal matches.