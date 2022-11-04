The remaining football and basketball games scheduled for the area have been postponed or canceled. That includes:
Football
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
The remaining football and basketball games scheduled for the area have been postponed or canceled. That includes:
Football
Arkoma vs. Welch postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m.
Keota vs. Gans (date, time TBA)
Basketball
Buffalo Valley vs. Red Oak postponed to Saturday at 3 p.m.
Cameron vs. Eagletown (date, time TBD)
Bokoshe vs. Moss canceled
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.