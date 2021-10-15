District standings
District 4A-4
District Overall
Poteau 4-0 6-1
Fort Gibson 4-0 6-1
Broken Bow 4-0 6-1
Hilldale 2-2 6-2
Sallisaw 1-3 1-6
Muldrow 1-3 2-5
McLain 0-4 0-7
Stilwell 0-4 0-6
District 2A-5
District Overall
Vian 4-0 6-1
Cascia Hall 3-1 4-3
Roland 2-2 5-2
Spiro 2-2 5-2
Keys 2-2 4-2
Pocola 2-2 4-3
Panama 1-3 2-5
Heavener 0-4 0-7
District A-8
District Overall
Gore 4-0 7-0
Porter 3-1 3-4
Warner 3-1 6-1
Talihina 2-2 3-3
Colcord 2-2 5-2
Canadian 1-3 1-6
Sallisaw C. 1-3 2-5
Hulbert 0-4 0-7
District B-6
District Overall
Summit Chr. 2-0 6-1
Keota 1-1 4-3
Arkoma 1-1 6-1
Cave Springs 1-1 3-4
Gans 1-1 2-4
Watts 0-2 0-6
Remaining schedule
Week 8
Oct. 21
Keota vs. Cave Springs 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
Poteau vs. Muldrow 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Panama vs. Vian 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Cascia Hall 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Spiro vs. Keys 7 p.m.
Heavener at Roland 7 p.m.
Talihina at Colcord 7 p.m.
Arkoma vs. Watts 7 p.m.
Week 9
Oct. 29
Poteau at Fort Gibson 7 p.m.
Panama at Keys 7 p.m.
Heavener vs. Pocola 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Spiro vs. Vian 7 p.m.
Talilhina vs. Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Gans 7 p.m.
Keota at Watts 7 p.m.
Week 10
Nov. 5
Poteau vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.
Heavener at Vian 7 p.m.
Panama vs. Roland 7 p.m.
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Keota vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.
Talihina at Gore 7 p.m.