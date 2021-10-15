DSC_0244.JPG

District standings

District 4A-4

               District Overall

Poteau       4-0          6-1

Fort Gibson  4-0          6-1

Broken Bow 4-0          6-1

Hilldale        2-2         6-2

Sallisaw       1-3         1-6

Muldrow      1-3         2-5

McLain         0-4        0-7

Stilwell        0-4         0-6

District 2A-5

               District Overall

Vian              4-0         6-1

Cascia Hall     3-1         4-3

Roland           2-2         5-2

Spiro             2-2        5-2

Keys              2-2        4-2

Pocola          2-2        4-3

Panama        1-3        2-5

Heavener      0-4        0-7

District A-8

               District     Overall

Gore               4-0        7-0

Porter             3-1        3-4

Warner           3-1         6-1

Talihina         2-2        3-3

Colcord           2-2        5-2

Canadian        1-3        1-6

Sallisaw C.     1-3         2-5

Hulbert          0-4         0-7

District B-6

               District    Overall

Summit Chr. 2-0          6-1

Keota          1-1         4-3

Arkoma       1-1         6-1

Cave Springs 1-1         3-4

Gans            1-1         2-4

Watts           0-2         0-6

Remaining schedule

Week 8

Oct. 21

Keota vs. Cave Springs 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Poteau vs. Muldrow 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Panama vs. Vian 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Cascia Hall 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Spiro vs. Keys 7 p.m.

Heavener at Roland 7 p.m.

Talihina at Colcord 7 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Watts 7 p.m.

Week 9

Oct. 29

Poteau at Fort Gibson 7 p.m.

Panama at Keys 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Pocola 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Spiro vs. Vian 7 p.m.

Talilhina vs. Sallisaw Central 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans 7 p.m.

Keota at Watts 7 p.m.

Week 10

Nov. 5

Poteau vs. Broken Bow 7 p.m.

Heavener at Vian 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Roland 7 p.m.

Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.

Keota vs. Arkoma 7 p.m.

Talihina at Gore 7 p.m.

