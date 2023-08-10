DSC_0351.JPG

The split has been coming for three high-school football classes since the OSSAA decided last year to split Class 2A, Class A and Class B so that no class or division will have more than 32 schools. The OSSAA revealed on Wednesday new football districts for 2024 and 2025 that show how they will be split.

While Spiro and Heavener are in the same Class 2A district this year, they will be in different divisions of 2A for the next two years. Heavener will be in the higher division. In District 2A-I-4, Heavener will be with Cascia Hall of Tulsa, Daniel Webster of Tulsa, Victory Christian of Tulsa, Okmulgee, Hugo, Idabel and Roland.

Tags

Recommended for you