The split has been coming for three high-school football classes since the OSSAA decided last year to split Class 2A, Class A and Class B so that no class or division will have more than 32 schools. The OSSAA revealed on Wednesday new football districts for 2024 and 2025 that show how they will be split.
While Spiro and Heavener are in the same Class 2A district this year, they will be in different divisions of 2A for the next two years. Heavener will be in the higher division. In District 2A-I-4, Heavener will be with Cascia Hall of Tulsa, Daniel Webster of Tulsa, Victory Christian of Tulsa, Okmulgee, Hugo, Idabel and Roland.
In the lower division of 2A, Spiro will be in District 4 with Morris, Keys, Antlers, Atoka, Valliant, Vian and Wilburton.
In Class A-I-4, Panama and Pocola will be grouped with Stroud, Warner, Haskell, Hartshorne, Wewoka and Okemah.
In Class A-II-3 -- in the lower division of Class A -- Talihina will compete with Regent Prep, Porter, Morrison, Liberty, Gore, Sallisaw Central and Drumright.
In Class B-II-4 -- in the lower division of Class B -- Keota and Arkoma will grouped with Cave Springs, Gans, Webbers Falls and Wilson (Henryetta).
With Classes 2A, A and B split into two divisions, there will now be 12 championships given in Oklahoma football.
In the district alignment for Class 4A, Poteau's District 4A-4 will include Ada, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall of Tulsa, Nathan Hale of Tulsa, Sallisaw and Stilwell.
See the full district alignment for 2024 and 2025 by clicking here.