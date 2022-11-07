Five area football teams qualified for the OSSAA playoffs this season, one more than last year. Spiro is the one team out of the five that didn't make it last year. Here's a look at their matchups  on Friday. As a reminder, veterans get free entry in first-round playoff games for free by showing a photo ID that notes their veteran status.

Class 4A: Poteau (8-2) vs. Miami (6-4) 7 p.m.

