Five area football teams qualified for the OSSAA playoffs this season, one more than last year. Spiro is the one team out of the five that didn't make it last year. Here's a look at their matchups on Friday. As a reminder, veterans get free entry in first-round playoff games for free by showing a photo ID that notes their veteran status.
Class 4A: Poteau (8-2) vs. Miami (6-4) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Poteau: 31.1, Miami 26.
Points allowed per game: Poteau 12.4, Miami 25.
With a win, Poteau would play Bethany or Clinton at home on Nov. 18.
Class 2A: Spiro (6-4) at Vian (9-1) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Spiro 20.2, Vian 40.4.
Points allowed per game: Spiro 20.8, Vian 22.8.
With a win, Spiro would play at Kiefer or Vinita on Nov. 18.
Class A: Pocola (6-4) vs. Commerce (6-4) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Pocola 35.6, Commerce 32.4.
Points allowed per game: Pocola 24.3, Commerce 20.2.
If Pocola wins, it would play at Stroud or at home against Chelsea on Nov. 18.
Class B: Arkoma (5-4) vs. Caddo (6-3) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Arkoma 27.8, Caddo 42.2.
Points allowed per game: Arkoma 33, Caddo 25.6.
With a win, Arkoma plays Wetumka or Yale on Nov. 18, on the road if against Wetumka. It would be at home if against Yale.
Class B: Keota (7-2) vs. Webbers Falls (6-4) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Keota 50, Webbers Falls 26.8.
Points allowed per game: Keota 17.1, Webbers Falls 33.8.
With a win, Keota plays Weleetka or Barnsdall at home on Nov. 18.