Poteau football celebrates state quarterfinal win

Poteau's football team celebrates its Class 4A state quarterfinal win against Clinton at Costner Stadium on Friday after stopping the Red Tornadoes in the third overtime period.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau's football team stayed strong through three overtime periods to beat Clinton 35-28 in the Class 4A state quarterfinal at home on Friday.

Poteau led 14-7 until late in the fourth quarter when Clinton tied it on a touchdown run. The Pirates missed a potential winning field goal in the last minute of regulation.

