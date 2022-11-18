Poteau's football team stayed strong through three overtime periods to beat Clinton 35-28 in the Class 4A state quarterfinal at home on Friday.
Poteau led 14-7 until late in the fourth quarter when Clinton tied it on a touchdown run. The Pirates missed a potential winning field goal in the last minute of regulation.
In the second overtime, Clinton scored first before Poteau tied it on a pass from Sam Tecla to Jackson Sommers. Sommers scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third overtime. Poteau stopped Clinton on fourth down to win it.
Poteau will play Wagoner in the state semifinal next week. Will update this post with the date, time and location when that is announced.
In Class B, Keota lost its second-rounder 72-26 to Weleetka at home.