Jackson Sommers 97-yard TD run

Poteau's Jackson Sommers holds off a Miami defender before breaking away for a 97-yard touchdown run against Miami on Friday in the first-round Class 4A playoff.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Two area football teams survived and advanced past the first round of the playoffs, the same two that did last year. Here's a look at their second-round matchups

Class 4A state quarterfinals

