Two area football teams survived and advanced past the first round of the playoffs, the same two that did last year. Here's a look at their second-round matchups
Class 4A state quarterfinals
Poteau (9-2) vs. Clinton (6-3) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Poteau 32.6, Clinton 26.5.
Points allowed per game: Poteau 12.5, Clinton 15.1.
Notes: Jackson Sommers leads Poteau with 1,101 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Dax Collins has 931 rushing yards on 11.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. Kix Fenton leads the Pirates with 61 tackles (46 solo). Clinton has won three of the five meetings between the two teams, most recently a 17-10 quarterfinal defeat at Costner Stadium two years ago that ended in controversy after Dax Collins lost a 50-50 ball on a pass thrown to him. Poteau has allowed 14 or fewer points in eight of 11 games and scored 30 or more in seven games. Clinton has held seven teams to 14 or fewer points and scored 30 or more in four games.
Class B second round state playoff
Keota (9-2) vs. Weleetka (9-2) 7 p.m.
Points per game: Keota 48.9, Weleetka 46.2.
Points allowed per game: Keota 16.9, Weleetka 14.4.
Notes: Keota's David Davis has 1,672 rushing yards. Keota has won nine of the 14 meetings between the two teams, including both playoff matchups -- a 46-14 rout last year and a 46-0 shutout in the Class B state semifinals in 2015. Weleetka beat Keota 50-16 at home on Sept 30, holding Davis to 88 yards on 17 carries, his only game with fewer than 100 this season.
