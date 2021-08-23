Four area teams appeared in the top five of the fast-pitch softball and fall baseball rankings in the first OSSAA ranking on Monday.
The Class A fall baseball ranked teams from the area are Wister (7-2) in fifth, Red Oak (5-4) in eighth.
Class B fall baseball ranked teams from the area include Whitesboro (6-3) in fourth, LeFlore (5-2) in 10th and Buffalo Valley (4-3) in 18th.
Class A fast-pitch ranked teams from the area include Red Oak (7-2) in fourth and Wister (10-3) in ninth.
Class B fast-pitch ranked teams from the area include Whitesboro (7-0) in third, Buffalo Valley (8-2), Cameron (7-2) and LeFlore (6-5).