Four teams from the LeFlore County area are in OK Kids state baseball tournaments this week, which start Tuesday.
In the coach-pitch state tournament in Clinton, the Panama Generals are in the red bracket, starting against the Blanchard Bison at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In the blue bracket, the Keota Lions start against Weatherford Black at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the 12-and-under state tournament in Weatherford, the Talihina Tigers and Red Oak Eagles both are in the red bracket. The Tigers play the Hennessey Eagles at 2 p.m. and the Red Oak Eagles play the Weatherford Red at 8 p.m.