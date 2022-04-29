Here's a roundup of Friday's baseball, softball playoffs and the schedule for the slow-pitch state tournaments featuring LeFlore County teams.

Baseball

Class 3A bi-district at Spiro
Idabel 19, Spiro 4
Jared Huff and Corbin Miller both went 2-for-3 with a run batted in for Spiro. Zander Riggs had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Spiro 12, Idabel 4
Spiro led 10-0 by the top of the fifth inning. Gannon Shackleford threw 11 strikeouts while allowing seven hits in the full seven innings. Huff and Riggs hit home runs Riggs was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Blake Dedmon had a hit, four walks and two RBis.
Class 2A district at Howe
Howe 14, Talihina 6
Howe took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before fighting through the last two innings to cap off its district title. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth inning. After Talihina got within 7-6 in the top of the fifth inning, Howe ended it with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Ky Lynn was 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs. For Talihina, Nolan Baughman had a hit and a walk and threw five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Class B regional at Caney
Sentinel 5, LeFlore 4
LeFlore led 4-0 in the top of the third inning, but Sentinel scored two in the bottom half of the inning, two in the fifth and the winning run in the eighth.
Bo Dacus was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Softball
Class 2A regional at Bennington
Ripley 6, Red Oak 5
Abbie Tovar drove in Graciee Noggle with a single in the bottom of the third inning, but Ripley tied it on a triple in the top of the fourth and went ahead in the ninth on a bases loaded walk. Lexi Ober led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, but three straight fly outs ended it.
Sterling 3, Red Oak 2
Red Oak trailed 3-0, but Ashton Grogan scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and Maycee Butcher hit a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Saturday schedule
Class 3A bi-district at Spiro
Spiro vs. Idabel time TBA
Slow-pitch softball state tournament schedule
Tuesday
Class A
Whitesboro vs. Kiowa 10 a.m. (OG&E Stadium), LeFlore vs. Lookeba-Sickles 10 a.m. (Integris Field); semifinals: Whitesboro vs. Roff-Turner winner, LeFlore vs. Caney-Arnett winner 1 p.m. (if they win), final 4 p.m.
 
Class 3A
Pocola vs. Boone-Apache 2:30 p.m., semifinal vs. Amber-Pocasset-Latta winner 4 p.m. (with a win), final 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 4A
Howe vs. Washington 11:30 a.m., semifinal vs. Silo-Oktaha winner 2:30 p.m. (with a win), final 5:30 p.m.

