Friday basketball roundup: Whitesboro edges LeFlore, Talihina rolls in district playoffs, Howe sweeps homecoming night
After losing twice to LeFlore in the regular season (59-55 in the LeFlore County Tournament at Poteau and 64-49 at LeFlore), Whitesboro upended LeFlore in its home district opener to survive and advance to a home district final. Talihina's girls and Arkoma's boys were also victorious Friday night in district playoff first-rounders. In regular-season action, Howe swept its homecoming games. Poteau's Brooklyn Garner posted 30 points in a road conference win (its eighth win in the last 10 games) that evened the team's record at 9-9.
Regular season
