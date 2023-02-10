Howe's Kylie Smith

Howe's Kylie Smith draws a foul while going for a shot against Wilburton on homecoming night.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
After losing twice to LeFlore in the regular season (59-55 in the LeFlore County Tournament at Poteau and 64-49 at LeFlore), Whitesboro upended LeFlore in its home district opener to survive and advance to a home district final. Talihina's girls and Arkoma's boys were also victorious Friday night in district playoff first-rounders. In regular-season action, Howe swept its homecoming games. Poteau's Brooklyn Garner posted 30 points in a road conference win (its eighth win in the last 10 games) that evened the team's record at 9-9.
