Poteau's basketball teams earned a sweep for a second night in a row on the road. Britlee Reed led Poteau's girls (7-8) with 10 points. On the boys side, Poteau's Wyatt Gamble led the Pirates (7-9) with 15 points to counter Spiro's Brycen Graham scoring 14.
Meanwhile, Wister's boys (15-5) and Red Oak's boys (12-7) won in extra sessions. Wister's C.J. Halford scored eight of his 27 points in the second overtime session to boost a victory. Red Oak's Denver Hamilton and Trevor Lyons both had four points in overtime to aid the Eagles' finish.