Dillon Gabriel looked all healed up.
The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back after a concussion, and the Sooners defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday at Owen Field to end their three-game losing streak.
Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of OU's loss to Texas Christian University on Oct. 1, and the team’s offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game, but a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, OU (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards against the Jayhawks.
Gabriel had been in concussion protocol, but he passed tests during the week, clearing the way for him to play.
“I’m grateful for every opportunity I step out there because I know this game is aggressive,” he said.
Gabriel also ran 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown, often sliding well before Kansas defenders had a chance to hit him.
Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games
Kansas had been one of the nation’s darlings so far this season, surprising experts by winning five straight games to start the season and pushing TCU before losing 34-27 the previous week.
Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners, who relieved some of the pressure that had been building for first-year coach Brent Venables.
It was OU’s 18th straight win over Kansas, with all the victories coming by double digits. The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997.
“I love seeing our guys in victory formation there at the end,” Venables said. “It was a good, hard fought win, dragging ourselves off the mat and getting back on the saddle.”
Filling in for the injured Jalon Daniels (shoulder), Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas. Daniels was hurt in the loss to TCU.
Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two TDs receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) lost their second second straight and missed out on the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
Gabriel completed 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards in the first half to help the Sooners take a 35-21 lead. The Sooners’ 487 yards in the first half were the second-most gained in a half in school history, trailing the 507 gained in the first half against Missouri in 1986.
“They came out clicking on all cylinders,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “They played very well, very aggressive. I think we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill.”
Gray had 124 yards rushing in the first half, eclipsing his previous high as a Sooner before the break. The Sooners kept the Jayhawks at bay in the second half, controlling the ball for more than 17 minutes.
“Their backs were to the wall a little bit in this situation, and they came out and played extremely well,” Leipold said. “We didn’t quite match that, and we’ve got to find a way if we want to be that type of team, that we can do that.”