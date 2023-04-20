Poteau's baseball team earned its 20th win of the season. That was aided by a five-inning one-hitter by Wesley Garrett, who threw nine strikeouts, and a three-run triple by Kord Fenton.
Wister's Jayden Byars threw a six-inning two-hitter with seven strikeouts in a shutout effort. Landon Donaho was 3-for-3. Spiro's Dakota Perdue was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Corbin Miller hit 3-for-4 with four RBIs in a tourney win.
In softball, Pocola (30-2) reached 30 wins with two wins at Bartlesville. In the second game, the Indians got home runs from Kylee Merritt, Kail Chitwood, Dauslyn Brown and Bailey Lairamore. Chitwood and Brown homered in the first game.
Here are the scores for the day.
Poteau 8, Eufaula 0 (McAlester Shootout)
Wister 8, Wagoner 0 (McAlester Shootout)
Spiro 19, Sequoyah Claremore 8 (Salina Invitational)
Pocola 12, Bartlesville 4