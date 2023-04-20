Poteau's baseball team earned its 20th win of the season. That was aided by a five-inning one-hitter by Wesley Garrett, who threw nine strikeouts, and a three-run triple by Kord Fenton.

Wister's Jayden Byars threw a six-inning two-hitter with seven strikeouts in a shutout effort. Landon Donaho was 3-for-3. Spiro's Dakota Perdue was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Corbin Miller hit 3-for-4 with four RBIs in a tourney win.

