Get muddy at Brave the Mud Run
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
The 11th annual Brave the Mud Run will be Aug. 19 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds. Competitive runners will take off at 8 a.m. The adventure teams will start at 8:05 a.m. The somewhat competitive wave will go at 8:10 a.m. The sort of competitive wave starts at 8:15 a.m. The fun-loving wave starts at 8:20 a.m. The fun-loving wave will not be chip-timed and will pay $40 for registration, as opposed to $45 for other individuals.
For those on a team, it is $40 per person.
