Four LeFlore County schools have athletes preparing for state track meets, which will take place Friday and Saturday. Poteau in Class 4A and Heavener in 3A will compete at Ardmore High School. In Class 2A, Wister's Coda Ollar and Pocola's Garrett Scott will contend in events at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.

Poteau qualified in eight events for both the boys and the girls. That includes both 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays (12:30 p.m. 4x100 preliminary heats, 12:30 p.m. Saturday finals, 5:20 p.m. Friday finals for 4x200-meter relay), the boys 4x400-meter relay (3:40 p.m. Saturday finals), both 100-meter events (2:25 p.m. Friday prelims, 1:30 p.m. Saturday finals), the girls 200-meter dash (3:55 p.m. Friday prelims, 2:50 p.m. Saturday final), the boys 800 (12:50 p.m. Saturday), the mile run (3:05 p.m. Saturday) and the two-mile run (1:10 p.m. Friday).

