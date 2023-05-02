Four LeFlore County schools have athletes preparing for state track meets, which will take place Friday and Saturday. Poteau in Class 4A and Heavener in 3A will compete at Ardmore High School. In Class 2A, Wister's Coda Ollar and Pocola's Garrett Scott will contend in events at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.
Poteau qualified in eight events for both the boys and the girls. That includes both 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays (12:30 p.m. 4x100 preliminary heats, 12:30 p.m. Saturday finals, 5:20 p.m. Friday finals for 4x200-meter relay), the boys 4x400-meter relay (3:40 p.m. Saturday finals), both 100-meter events (2:25 p.m. Friday prelims, 1:30 p.m. Saturday finals), the girls 200-meter dash (3:55 p.m. Friday prelims, 2:50 p.m. Saturday final), the boys 800 (12:50 p.m. Saturday), the mile run (3:05 p.m. Saturday) and the two-mile run (1:10 p.m. Friday).
Poteau has two No. 1 seeds on the girls side, the 4x100-meter relay and Brooklyn Garner in the 200-meter dash. Garner is seeded second in the 100. Emery Lomon is seeded third in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Garner and Lomon finished first and second, respectively, in both events at the regional at McAlester on Saturday. Garner was fourth at state in the 200 last year. Poteau won the regional championship in the 4x100 in a school-record 49.41 seconds. Also on the girls side, the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams are seeded 15th (third in 4x800 and fourth in 4x200 at the regional). Ashly Johnson is seeded 15th in the two-mile run after taking fifth in the regional.
Poteau's boys relay are seeded 16th for the 4x100 and 4x400 and 10th for the 4x200. The Pirates were third in each relay at the regional. Mason Honeycutt is seeded fifth in the 100-meter dash after taking third in the regional. Tyler Baker is seeded third in the 800 after getting third at the regional in a school-record 1:59.21. Baker is seeded eighth in the mile run after winning it at the regional. However, the 4:35 he ran at Van Buren, Ark., is faster than the top-seeded time. Stihl Snyder is seeded seventh, and Alex Martinez is seeded 11th after they took second and third, respectively, at the regional.
Heavener has eight entries on the boys side. Tony Adkins is seeded ninth in the 110-meter hurdles after taking second in the regional at McAlester on Saturday. In the 300-meter hurdles, Adkins is seeded 10th while Isaac Cook is seeded 13th after placing second and third, respectively, in the regional. The preliminary heats for the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles will at 12:15 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Friday, respectively. The finals on Saturday will be 1:20 p.m. for the 110 hurdles and 2:35 p.m. for the 300 hurdles.
Jerami Casteel will compete as the 14th seed at state after placing third in the regional in discus, which will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Heavener's 4x800-meter relay team is seeded sixth after taking third in its regional. The relay will be run at 1:10 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cruz will be seeded 12th in the two-mile run after being third in the regional. The two-mile will be at 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Cruz will be seeded fifth while Seth Lynch will be seeded 10th in the mile run after they took fourth and fifth in the regional, respectively. The mile run will be at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.
In the Class 2A state meet, Ollar will seek to repeat as the 300-meter hurdles champion after winning it last year in 40.07 seconds.
Ollar is seeded first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles after winning his regional race in Okemah on Saturday. He's seeded seventh in the 200-meter dash after taking second in the regional. The preliminary heats for the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles will at 12:15 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Friday, respectively. The 200-meter dash prelims follow the 300 hurdle prelims at 3:55 p.m. The finals on Saturday will be 1:20 p.m. for the 110 hurdles, 2:35 p.m. for the 300 hurdles and 2:50 for the 200-meter dash.
Garrett Scott will be in the long jump at 9:30 a.m. and the 800-meter run on Saturday. Scott placed second in long jump in the regional at Okemah on Saturday at 20-7.25 and is seeded 10th. He's seeded 12th in the 800 after taking third in the regional in 2:07.52.