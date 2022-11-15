Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey has been a significant player on the Class B fast-pitch state tournament stage throughout her high-school career. Having signed with Murray State College for softball on Tuesday, she has her eyes on bigger moments.
"That's our main goal," she said of playing with the team that earned NJCAA Division II runner up in the national tournament this spring. She watched Emma Damato and Kenzie Tuck of Pocola starring on that team and Remi West of Spiro contributing. "There are some girls that I grew up playing against like Tuck and Damato, so that'll really be cool."
Among her four fast-pitch state tournament appearances (two with Whitesboro and two with BV), she threw 26 strikeouts in the 2019 state tourney while pitching Whitesboro to the state final and scored the winning run in the eighth inning in the state quarterfinal as BV beat Tupelo. She threw 14 strikeouts and allowed 13 hits in 15 innings as BV finished as a state semifinalist.
"She was always someone who was stable in crunch time. When it came down to it, you wanted her in the circle or the bat in her hand," BV head softball coach Matt Henry said, adding that at the state tournament in October, "she definitely took control and gave us the best chance to win every time out."
Henry said the most outstanding part about Grey is "her love for the game, the amount of time and energy and effort she puts into it."
"She's had an unbelievably consistent career, all the way from her freshman year to her senior year," Henry said.
Grey, a small-school fast-pitch All-Stater said her goal is "to really improve my skill level. And I'll get to know a lot of different girls down there."
Grey expressed appreciation for the guidance her pitching coach, Larry Shanks, has given her.
"He has helped me so much throughout these years. I would say I started with Shanks in seventh grade, and he has developed me as a pitcher so much. I cannot thank him enough.
Grey threw 721 strikeouts in her career, including 201 this season in 105.2 innings.
"Honestly, it's my curveball. That's favorite pitch," she said. "Again, that's coach Shanks. He showed me how to locate a pitch and have a better mental game in the circle."
Still, she said she is undecided about whether she will pitch at the next level, planning to be a utility player. She said she hopes to show the type of all-around player she is.
Grey said her best hitting attribute is moving runners.
"I can usually get them moved around with a bunt, a ground ball through the infield or a sacrifice fly," she said.
She hopes to develop her infield defense and hitting power.
"I would really like to get a stronger arm and increase my feet agility-wise," she said. "I want to improve my power and get a lot more speed on the bases. That's something coach [Aaron] Mullens goes for."