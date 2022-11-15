Courtney Grey signs with Murray State College

Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey signs with Murray State College for softball on Tuesday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey has been a significant player on the Class B fast-pitch state tournament stage throughout her high-school career. Having signed with Murray State College for softball on Tuesday, she has her eyes on bigger moments.

"That's our main goal," she said of playing with the team that earned NJCAA Division II runner up in the national tournament this spring. She watched Emma Damato and Kenzie Tuck of Pocola starring on that team and Remi West of Spiro contributing. "There are some girls that I grew up playing against like Tuck and Damato, so that'll really be cool."

