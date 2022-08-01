Grogan to coach Red Oak baseball
Lane Grogan’s first head baseball coaching job is a big one, as he returns to his alma mater, Red Oak to keep the team standing tall as a state championship contender.
“I was very excited,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to continue the tradition at Red Oak.”
