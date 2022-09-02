DSC_0152.JPG
Heavener’s Steven Cruz climbed the ranks after being around 10th place in the first mile, grabbing first place by the halfway mark of the 5K course and distancing himself from the other runners on his way to victory in 18:07 on Friday at the Poteau/Carl Albert State College Open.
Poteau’s Stihl Snyder placed second in 18:44.

