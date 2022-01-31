Six days after beating Pocola 50-37 at home, Heavener's girls basketball team rose two spots to 12th in Class 3A in the final OSSAA basketball ranking for Classes 2A-4A, which came out on Monday.
Still No. 1 in Class 2A for girls is Howe (13-4), barely ahead of Pocola (16-1), which beat Howe 66-65 in overtime in the LeFlore County Tournament final on January 22. Howe has 887 points in the poll, while Pocola has 881.
Other ranked girls teams include Red Oak (15-4, ranked 14th in Class A), Whitesboro (13-4,ranked seventh in Class B), McCurtain (15-3, ranked ninth in Class B) and LeFlore (13-7, ranked 15th in Class B).
Ranked boys teams include: Class 2A Pocola (16-1, ranked fifth), Panama (12-4, ranked 12th) and Howe (10-7, ranked 16th), Class B: Buffalo Valley (14-5, ranked 14th).