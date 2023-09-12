Heavener, Panama and McCurtain school districts all passed their bond proposals that were on the ballot on Tuesday.
Heavener's bond passed by the narrowest margin. Needing to surpass the 60-percent threshold, Heavener got 61.58 percent (125 out of 203) of votes in favor of the bond. This bond is $1.35 million that will raise property taxes by 10 percent for a 10-year term that includes paving throughout the campus, developing property for and constructing a 40-foot by 40-foot agriculture barn in U.S. Highway 270, building a concession stand and restrooms on the visitor side of Harvey Stadium and upgrading the bleachers at Harvey Stadium on both the visitor and home sides to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.