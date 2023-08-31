Heavener puts vital projects in bond to go on ballot Sept. 12
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Heavener Public Schools has a few vital projects in its $1.35 million bond proposal that will be on the ballot to be voted on by those who live in the district on Sept. 12.
Heavener schools will have another public meeting for the school bond on Monday at 6 p.m. In the Wolf PAC Center. A 60 percent threshold of votes must approve the school bond.
