Heavener rodeo set for Aug. 11-12
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
The Heavener Roundup Club Rodeo will be Aug. 11-12 at the Cecil Leachman Arena. Mutton busting is at 7 p.m. each night. Grand entry is at 8 p.m.
Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and junior and pee wee barrel racing.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hannah McKenzie Act signed into law to regulate opioid substitution treatment programs
- Heavener rodeo set for Aug. 11-12
- Back-to-School Bash with backpack giveaway
- Humane Society, Kiwanis Club golf tournaments coming in August
- Best of 2023 Nominations are open
- Cavanal Hill park gets vandalized
- Poteau wrestling camp Aug. 3-5
- Choctaw Nation Receives Grant to Preserve Heritage, Culture
Popular Content
Articles
- Cavanal Hill park gets vandalized
- Heavener interviews city manager candidate
- Poteau animal control officers promote responsible pet love
- Summer of Sales Event this Saturday!
- Poteau city budget features Twyman Park renovation
- June Yard of the Month Announced
- Four Doctors Graduate from Choctaw Nation Residency Program
- Court Rules Native American Tribe Members Are Exempt From Traffic Laws
- Rattan Resident Sentenced For Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
- Poteau Rodeo coming in early August
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.