Heavener rodeo.jpg
The Heavener Roundup Club Rodeo will be Aug. 11-12 at the Cecil Leachman Arena. Mutton busting is at 7 p.m. each night. Grand entry is at 8 p.m. 
Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and junior and pee wee barrel racing.

Tags

Recommended for you