Heavener softball coaches Rodale Sanders, back row far right, and son Gunner, the assistant, back row far left, were life flighted to a Tulsa hospital Thursday morning after being electrocuted.
They both suffered burns to the hands and will have to go to a burn center and be examined for internal injuries.
They were putting up some netting at the high school softball field when the scaffolding they were pushing got into the electric line.

