HEAVENER WOLVES CELEBRATE
The Heavener Wolves celebrate seeing their 13-game losing streak end at the end of the Wolves' home opener Friday night at Harvey Stadium. The Wolves won the game 47-32.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The 13-game losing streak is over for the Heavener Wolves on the gridiron.
For the first time in 679 days, the Wolves won a high school football game, handling the Hartshorne Miners 47-32 Friday night at Harvey Stadium. First-year coach Jeff Broyles told his players in the post-game huddle, "The monkey is off our backs."

