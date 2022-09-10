The 13-game losing streak is over for the Heavener Wolves on the gridiron.
For the first time in 679 days, the Wolves won a high school football game, handling the Hartshorne Miners 47-32 Friday night at Harvey Stadium. First-year coach Jeff Broyles told his players in the post-game huddle, "The monkey is off our backs."
"It's a relief," Broyles said. "These kids needed this. We've been on a 13-game losing streak. The first two weeks (against Pocola and Sallisaw Central), we played unbelievable. I've been so proud of them. Last week (against Sallisaw Central), we lost right at the end.
The Wolves (1-2) last tasted victory Oct. 30, 2020, when they knocked off then district rival Pocola 49-28 at Pocola's John Carter Field.
The Wolves never trailed the Miners (1-1). After the Wolves stopped the Miners' opening-game possession on downs at Heavener's 47-yard line with 8:29 left in the first quarter, Heavener went 53 yards, with the last 19 yards coming on P.J. Riddley's touchdown run. Fernando Villanueva's extra point gave the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 5:57 remaining in the period.
The Miners responded by ending a drive with a 10-yard TD run, but the two-point conversion pass play failed, keeping the Wolves ahead 7-6 with 3:12 left in the period.
With just 25 ticks remaining in the quarter, the Wolves hit paydirt once more as wide receiver Jackson Clubb hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Armstrong — who saw most of the QB action as starting signal caller and one of the top passers in Oklahoma, Dalton Semore, did not play in the game. Villanueva's PAT gave Heavener a 14-6 lead after a quarter.
The Miners hit gold with 10:20 left before halftime on a 48-yard TD run. They had a successful two-point conversion pass play to knot the game at 14.
It only took the Wolves 19 seconds to regain the lead as Armstrong rambled 60 yards to the end zone. Villanueva's extra point put Heavener up 21-14.
Just a little more than a minute later, the Miners also found the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown run with 8:54 remaining in the first half. However, their two-point conversion run play failed, keeping the Wolves ahead 21-20, which was the halftime score.
To begin the second half, the Wolves took the opening kickoff and went on a drive that saw them get as deep as the Hartshorne 6-yard line, where they were stopped on downs.
That was when the Heavener defense had its moment. Hartshorne quarterback Jackson Moody, trying to avoid a sack, fumbled in the end zone, with Heavener defensive lineman Jeremi Casteel making the recovery for a defensive TD. The PAT snap was not handled by the holder, who then tried to run in for two points but was tackled short of the end zone. Still, Heavener saw its lead increase to 27-20 with 6:10 left in the third quarter.
The Miners looked tried to tie or even take their first lead of the night as they capped a scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:28 remaining in the period. However, the two-point conversion run play failed, keeping the Wolves ahead 27-26 as they went into the fourth quarter.
Just 30 seconds into the final period, Armstrong scored his second TD on a 14-yard run. Villanueva's extra point gave Heavener a 34-26 lead with 11:30 left to play.
It only took Hartshorne 69 seconds to find the end zone as the Miners scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. However, the two-point conversion run play failed, keeping Heavener on top 34-32 with 10:21 remaining to be played.
Armstrong capped an awesome night with a hat trick, scoring his third TD on a 64-yard scamper. Villanueva's PAT put Heavener up two scores at 41-26 with exactly 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Heavener's defense once again made a play as Riddley picked off a Moody pass and returned it 39 yards to the Hartshorne 45 with 7:31 left to play.
The Wolves capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Riddley. However, Villanueva's extra point was blocked, keeping Heavener ahead 47-26 with 5:02 remaining to play.
The Miners did get one last score, but the game was sealed with an interception by Armstrong at the Hartshorne 8 with 2:12 left in the game. Heavener ran out the clock, then the celebration was on.
For the game, Riddley rushed for 251 yards and two TDs, while Armstrong had 193 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
"We had some issues with our quarterback," Broyles said. "I think we've got that straightened out moving forward. We did something different going into this week. I'm giving this all to the offensive line. I told them we had to run the counter play to be successful, and we accounted for 453 (rushing) yards. I'm so proud of the guys up front."
Now, the next step is begin a winning streak for the Wolves, who will not see action until the district opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Valliant.
"We've got a week off next week," Broyles said. "We're going to start preparing for Valliant. Valliant was a game last year where we went in feeling like we should have won last year. These kids learned how to win (Friday) night. Maybe this will keep carrying over for us — I hope and I pray."