Heavener's Adam Gavina signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Friday.
"[I look forward to] improving myself and getting better mentally and physically," Gavina said. "My goals would be graduating from college and becoming a veterinarian."
Gavina placed 134th in 21:21 as part of Heavener's cross-country team that placed 11th in Class 3A at the state meet in October.
Gavina joins signees Davin Parsons of Rattan, Jonathan Figueroa of Kiefer, Caleb Berger of Shady Point, Rylan Cochran of Atoka and Brady Allen of Luther, along with returning runners Juan Mendieta, a Fort Smith-Northside graduate, and Riley Egner of Collinsville on the CASC men's cross-country team.
CASC women's cross-country signees include Maura Tecla of Poteau, Mikalynn Camp of Stilwell and Sydney Bowers of Colbert while Cameron Brantley, a Broken Bow High School graduate, returns.