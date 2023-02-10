Hodgen, Fanshawe girls make ORES state championship games
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Two LeFlore County teams in Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools state basketball tournaments qualified for state championship games with semifinal wins on Friday.
Hodgen's Girls made the Division II championship game, beating Zion 32-20.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hodgen, Fanshawe girls make ORES state championship games
- Friday basketball roundup: Whitesboro edges LeFlore, Talihina rolls in district playoffs, Howe sweeps homecoming night
- I love my truck
- 59th Oklahoma Legislature started this week
- Poteau FBC pastor, Kiwanis Club member ready to take on duties as school board member; George will be sworn in prior to Monday night's meeting
- Police in Spiro kill shooting suspect (UPDATE)
- Thursday night basketball: Whitesboro cruises in district opener, Pocola sweeps Stigler, Poteau competes
- Sports Maven: Thunder active at trade deadline, Westbrook on the move, more NBA thoughts
Popular Content
Articles
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball roundup: Talihina girls, Arkoma boys prevail in clutch; Pocola, Heavener boys win big
- Thursday night basketball: Whitesboro cruises in district opener, Pocola sweeps Stigler, Poteau competes
- Basketball districts 2A-4A: Spiro to host Heavener, Howe, Pocola, Panama also at home; Poteau on road
- Flush with cash, Oklahoma governor pushes for more tax cuts
- The most interesting person in Pushmataha County
- City Council approves upgrades to Robert S. Kerr Airport
- Police in Spiro kill shooting suspect (UPDATE)
- LeFlore County February 2023 sports calendar
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.