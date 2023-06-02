FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas (42-16) used a pair of five-run innings to race past Santa Clara (35-19), 13-6, on Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in the opening round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

With the win, the Hogs advanced to the winner’s bracket and will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, against the winner of Friday night’s game between TCU and Arizona. Arkansas has won eight consecutive regional openers since 2014.

