Matt Holzhammer of Wister delivered a fiery performance in Carl Albert State College's opener on Saturday, but the Vikings ended up losing two of three at the Saluqi Invitational during the weekend at Millington, Tenn.
Holzhammer struck out 12 batters in five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk, in a 6-3 CASC win against Milwaukee Area Technical College. Holzhammer located 68.9 percent of his 90 pitches for strikes. Colton Sagely was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs.
The Vikings pulled away from the Stormers with a three-run sixth.
Later that day, CASC (6-6) lost 9-3 to Wabash Valley College. Jackson Down homered in the sixth inning. Jon Shaffer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Justice Hayes threw six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
On Sunday, the Vikings lost 3-1 to Dyersburg State Community College. Dylan Debuty and Breck Burris both went 2-for-3. Shaffer scored CASC's lone run on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, putting the score at 2-1. Poteau High School graduate Bryson Myers threw three strikeouts in 3.1 innings as the starter. Coby Griener threw seven strikeouts in 3.2 relief innings.
Next, CASC is scheduled to play at home on Thursday against Connors State College at 1 p.m. CASC is slated to play on March 1 at home against Eastern Oklahoma State College at 1 p.m.