Matt Holzhammer of Wister held down Western Oklahoma State College's hitters as Carl Albert State College triumphed its NJCAA Division II Region 2 tournament first-rounder 9-1 on Thursday.
Holzhammer left in the eighth inning after allowing his third hit, having struck out 11 Pioneers while walking two in 7.1 innings and landing 82 of his 127 pitches (64.6 percent) as strikes.
Preston Curtis hit a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning.
Matt Schilling hit a home run in the fifth inning. Curtis added a two-run double in the seventh, and Schilling produced a two-run single in the eighth.
WOSC notched its only run with two outs in the eighth.
Curits hit a home run in the ninth to finish 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
Jon Shaffer had a hit and two walks. The Vikings totaled 12 hits and three walks.
CASC (23-34) will play Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Friday at 4 p.m. in the second round.