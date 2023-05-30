NORMAN – The Oklahoma softball team now owns the all-time Division I record for consecutive victories with 48 straight.
And, fortunately for the Sooners, they're still counting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
NORMAN – The Oklahoma softball team now owns the all-time Division I record for consecutive victories with 48 straight.
And, fortunately for the Sooners, they're still counting.
The streak's toughest triumph no doubt was the one that set the record as top-ranked OU outlasted No. 16-seeded Clemson 8-7 in nine innings in the Norman Super Regional.
The final home crowd was also the largest in stadium history with a record gathering of 2,127 on an sunbathed Saturday.
So much emotion was tied into Saturday's outcome.
In addition to reaching 48 straight, it potentially was the final game at Marita Hynes Field with the Sooners (56-1) looking to keep their quest alive for a third straight national championship by advancing to a seventh straight Women's College World Series and their 11th in the last 12 seasons.
And all this came on OU head coach Patty Gasso's birthday.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and teammates on first and second base, OU senior catcher Kinzie Hansen faced an 0-2 count against USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist Valerie Cagle in what could have been the Sooners' final swing.
All Cagle essentially had to do was keep the ball in the yard to seal the victory. Hansen did not accommodate, however, and deposited Cagle's third pitch into the left-field bleachers to force a 7-7 tie.
On the first pitch in the top of the ninth, OU second baseman Tiare Jennings blasted a solo homer to center to set the final margin. It was Jennings' second homer of the game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.