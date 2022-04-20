Howe and Cameron’s middle-school archery teams will have fundraisers for their trips to the National Archery in Schools Program national tournament, which will be May 12-14 in Louisville, Ky.
Cameron’s fundraiser spaghetti dinner and silent auction is Friday from 6-8 p.m. in its school cafeteria. The cost is $5 per plate. The silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
Howe’s fundraiser after-church lunch and bake sale will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday in its school cafeteria. The cost for the lunch is $5 per plate. Anyone who would like to donate to the Howe team's trip can contact Jon Sockey at 918-658-3368 or jonsockey@howeschools.org.