Pocola's Garrett Scott vs. Rejoice Christian

Pocola's Garrett Scott hits a layup against Rejoice Christian in the Indians' win to make state.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

LeFlore County will send three Class 2A basketball teams to state. Howe's girls qualified for the eighth straight year after holding on to beat Oktaha 72-66 in its Class 2A Area II consolation final in Seminole on Saturday. Wister has a boys basketball state tournament team for the first time since 1942 as the Wildcats beat Oktaha 52-47 in their Class 2A Area II consolation final on Saturday in Seminole. Pocola's boys punched their ticket for a second straight year with a 47-33 win against Rejoice Christian in the Class 2A Area IV consolation final in Wilburton on Saturday.

The state tournament will be March 9-11 at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Matchups will be posted when the brackets are released.

