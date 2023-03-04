LeFlore County will send three Class 2A basketball teams to state. Howe's girls qualified for the eighth straight year after holding on to beat Oktaha 72-66 in its Class 2A Area II consolation final in Seminole on Saturday. Wister has a boys basketball state tournament team for the first time since 1942 as the Wildcats beat Oktaha 52-47 in their Class 2A Area II consolation final on Saturday in Seminole. Pocola's boys punched their ticket for a second straight year with a 47-33 win against Rejoice Christian in the Class 2A Area IV consolation final in Wilburton on Saturday.
The state tournament will be March 9-11 at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Matchups will be posted when the brackets are released.