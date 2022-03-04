Pocola girls celebrate 2022 state tournament berth

Pocola girls basketball players celebrate making the Class 2A state tournament on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Howe and Pocola's girls basketball teams gained last-minute heroics by seniors in their games to win area championships on Friday. For Howe in its area final against Silo, Maddie Ramsey made a go-ahead shot with 47.9 seconds left. For Pocola, Mika Scott hit a pair of free throws twice in the last 49 seconds after Warner got within 55-53.

Panama's boys found its own moment by a senior as Logan Davis caught a key steal with 1:11 left to beat Howe in the area consolation semifinal and get one win away from state. Panama will play Silo on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Seminole for a shot at the state tournament.

In winning its area championship, Pocola's boys made their first state tournament since 1999. 

Here are all the scores from the day, with top scorers from games where full stats have come available thus far.

Class B state tournament in Oklahoma City

Girls: Lomega 65, Whitesboro 40 (Whitesboro: Addi Wright 9 points, 7 rebounds; Austyn Wright 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks; Kinley Barron 6 points, 2 blocks; Kayleigh Walker 6 points)
Boys: Glencoe 72, Buffalo Valley 53 (BV: Brenden Champlin 19, Jace Hunter 11 points, Steven Morris 9 points, Zane Collins 6 points)
Class 2A Area II finals at Skiatook
Girls: Pocola 61, Warner 53 (Pocola: Bailey Lairamore 16 points, Mika Scott 14 points, Allyssa Parker 12 points, Mika Scott 11 points)
Boys: Pocola 53, Oklahoma Union 32 (Pocola: Brendan O'Connell 14 points, Garrett Scott 7 points, Ian Hardwick, Tre Elam, Dakota Terrell 6 points each.
Class 2A area III playoffs at Seminole 
Boys consolation semifinal 
Panama 51, Howe 49 (Panama: Logan Davis 21 points, Bryce Tackett 14 points; stats not available yet from Howe)
Girls final
Howe 60, Silo 54

