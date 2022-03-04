Howe and Pocola's girls basketball teams gained last-minute heroics by seniors in their games to win area championships on Friday. For Howe in its area final against Silo, Maddie Ramsey made a go-ahead shot with 47.9 seconds left. For Pocola, Mika Scott hit a pair of free throws twice in the last 49 seconds after Warner got within 55-53.
Panama's boys found its own moment by a senior as Logan Davis caught a key steal with 1:11 left to beat Howe in the area consolation semifinal and get one win away from state. Panama will play Silo on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Seminole for a shot at the state tournament.
In winning its area championship, Pocola's boys made their first state tournament since 1999.
Here are all the scores from the day, with top scorers from games where full stats have come available thus far.
Class B state tournament in Oklahoma City