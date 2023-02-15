While rolling with a less experienced team than it had last year when it finished as the Class 2A state runner-up, Howe's girls basketball team looks at a road toward the state tournament against a few familiar teams.
First, Howe (19-5), the eighth-ranked team in Class 2A, gets four days away from competition to prepare for its home district playoff, which is Saturday against Wister (9-14), after playing four games in five days between Thursday and Tuesday.
"You've got to attack each game and work at it because nothing's going to be given to you," Howe head coach Chris Brown said.
While Howe and Wister (9-14) haven't played each other this season, Brown acknowledged the familiarity of the two teams and said that his girls played against the Wister girls when they were younger. Howe beat Wister 81-25 in the LeFlore County Tournament two years ago and 79-21 in their Class 2A district matchup three years ago.
"They work really hard. We know that they've got a good team that's fully capable," Brown said. "We want to be able to affect the other team. Good teams are dangerous whether they've got the ball or you do. That's what we want to be."
In addition to Howe and Wister's girls having played against each other, Howe freshman rotation player Slatey Free and Wister freshman Mia McGowen played together at Fanshawe. They and Josey Peterson, who transferred from Wister to Howe during the fall semester and is not able to play this season, keyed back-to-back ORES Division IV state championships at Fanshawe under current Wister girls basketball head coach Ryan Carter.
Howe averages 63.9 points per game while Wister has scored 41.9 points per game.
In the first round of regionals, which will have Howe at home, Panama (13-11) would be coming in on Feb. 23 to face Howe if it beats Haworth in its district. On Feb. 4 at Howe, Panama led for most of the game before Howe pulled off a big fourth-quarter run to win 64-49.
If Howe and its Big 8 Conference foe Oktaha (19-4), the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A, win their first two playoff games, they would meet in the regional final in Haskell on Feb. 25. Howe beat Oktaha 57-46 at home on Dec. 2 and lost 56-46 at Oktaha on Jan. 10.
"A lot of these coaches will put in more preparation for these games," Brown said adding that it will work out "if your mindset is to take it game by game, adjust during the game and be ready for the kitchen sink, whatever they throw at you."
Brown said his freshmen and senior Jurnee Williams, who stepped into a starting role this season, gained valuable experience through the LeFlore County Tournament, of which Howe was the champion in January, and the Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational that will pay off in regionals and later playoff rounds.
"That's why I appreciate the LeFlore County Tournament so much and the Sequoyah Tournament and being in this conference, being in some hostile environments," he said. "I'm excited for what these kids can do."
While it's not guaranteed that the highest seeds will hold throughout the first few rounds of the playoffs, Howe could see No. 2 Amber-Pocasset (23-2) in the area final on March 3. Howe scrimmaged with Amber-Pocasset.
"They're a good team. They beat us early in the year in a scrimmage. They've improved. Their best players are sophomores, and, hopefully, we're better than we were then," Brown said.