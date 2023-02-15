While rolling with a less experienced team than it had last year when it finished as the Class 2A state runner-up, Howe's girls basketball team looks at a road toward the state tournament against a few familiar teams.

First, Howe (19-5), the eighth-ranked team in Class 2A, gets four days away from competition to prepare for its home district playoff, which is Saturday against Wister (9-14), after playing four games in five days between Thursday and Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you