Howe's girls basketball team, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, won its first six games. Now comes the highest hurdles of the first half of the regular season for the Lions.
Howe plays two Tournaments of Champions between now and the end of the month that introduce the defending state champions to elite competition after it beat southeast Oklahoma foes by more than 30 points in each of its first six contests.
Thursday begins the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Southside High School in Fort Smith, Ark., with Howe playing West Memphis, Ark., at 4 p.m. West Memphis was the Class 5A state runner-up in March.
After Tuesday's 78-23 home win against Talihina, Howe head coach Chris Brown said that starting "Thursday at the tournament, we'll play really good teams. It'll make [our players] find out what they're good at and what they're not good at."
With a win, Howe would play the winner of Fort Smith-Northside and El Reno at 7 p.m. on Friday. With a loss, Howe would play the loser at 4 p.m.
On Dec. 27 at 9 a.m., Howe will play Norman (1-0) in the quarterfinal of Oklahoma's Tournament of Champions at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Norman went 19-0 and won the Class 6A state title last season.
Brown spoke highly of how his players have worked thus far this season while averaging 76.8 points per game and allowing 30.3 per game.
"They come every day. They work hard," he said. "They're coachable and unified. They just stay together."
He emphasized the key of staying together.