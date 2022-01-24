Howe and Pocola's girls basketball teams are the top two teams in Class 2A after Pocola edged Howe 66-65 in overtime in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament final on Saturday.
Howe (12-4) is No. 1 with 1,020 points and 21 first-place votes, while Pocola (15-0) is No. 2 with 974 points, 46 behind Howe for No. 1, and 32 first-place votes.
Heavener (11-3) remains No. 14 in Class 3A after beating Whitesboro (12-4, ranked seventh in Class B) for third place in the LCT.
Other ranked girls teams in the area include Red Oak (14-3, ranked 14th in Class A), McCurtain (12-2, ranked ninth in Class B) and LeFlore (12-6, ranked 15th in Class B).
Pocola's boys (14-1) moved up a spot to fifth in the Class 2A ranking after winning 53-39 against Spiro (4-7) in the LCT final and winning 42-36 in the semifinal against Howe (10-6, ranked 12th in Class 2A).
Panama (10-4) is ranked 14th in Class 2A after taking third in the LCT, beating Howe 53-47 in the third-place game.
Buffalo Valley (14-4, ranked 14th in Class B), the other ranked team in the area, won 52-47 at Colcord on Tuesday and 77-47 at home against Caney on Friday. BV was scheduled to be in the Wapanucka Tournament from Thursday to Saturday, but it was canceled.