Howe's Shiloh Fletcher pass in LCT final

Howe's Shiloh Fletcher passes around Pocola's Lety Parga during the LeFlore County Tournament final on Saturday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Howe and Pocola's girls basketball teams are the top two teams in Class 2A after Pocola edged Howe 66-65 in overtime in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament final on Saturday.

Howe (12-4) is No. 1 with 1,020 points and 21 first-place votes, while Pocola (15-0) is No. 2 with 974 points, 46 behind Howe for No. 1, and 32 first-place votes.

Heavener (11-3) remains No. 14 in Class 3A after beating Whitesboro (12-4, ranked seventh in Class B) for third place in the LCT.

Other ranked girls teams in the area include Red Oak (14-3, ranked 14th in Class A), McCurtain (12-2, ranked ninth in Class B) and LeFlore (12-6, ranked 15th in Class B).

Pocola's boys (14-1) moved up a spot to fifth in the Class 2A ranking after winning 53-39 against Spiro (4-7) in the LCT final and winning 42-36 in the semifinal against Howe (10-6, ranked 12th in Class 2A).

Panama (10-4) is ranked 14th in Class 2A after taking third in the LCT, beating Howe 53-47 in the third-place game.

Buffalo Valley (14-4, ranked 14th in Class B), the other ranked team in the area, won 52-47 at Colcord on Tuesday and 77-47 at home against Caney on Friday. BV was scheduled to be in the Wapanucka Tournament from Thursday to Saturday, but it was canceled.

