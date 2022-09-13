Howe is standing on top after the second day of the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament. Howe needs one more win for its first LCT Fast-Pitch championship. Pocola, the five-time defending champion, fell in the semifinals and must win four more games to extend its streak. Whitesboro and Wister are also still alive.
Below are the results from Tuesday.
Winners bracket semifinals
Whitesboro capitalized on five Pocola errors. Linley Collins hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the sixth inning. Madison Grogan threw eight strikeouts while holding Pocola to four hits and two walks.
Spiro's Desirae Reed hit a three-run home run. Kaelbi Duvall hit a two-run home run as Howe took a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth before pushing it to 10-4 in the sixth.
After Whitesboro took the lead with a two-run fifth, Howe rallied with a three-run sixth. Joz Johnson tied it by stealing home while Whitesboro tried to catch a runner stealing second base. Then, Jessica Billings hit the go-ahead run-scoring double. Whitesboro's Madison Grogan threw seven strikeouts in six innings.
Poteau's Emma Hackler hit a two-run home run in a five-run second inning.
Heavener drew 13 walks, with Kinley Brand leading the way with three. Cayleigh McGee walked twice, doubled and had two RBIs.
LeFlore 9, Cameron 8 (eight innings)
Cameron rallied from a 7-3 deficit, with Ashley Montgomery scoring the tying run in the bottom of the seventh. LeFlore scored two runs in the top of the eighth. Alyssa Waits scored the go-ahead run by stealing home on a passed ball. Cameron scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Montgomery was caught out of the baseline between first and second base in a rundown for the final out.
Kaylea Underwood and Maggie Wilson both threw five strikeouts in two innings. Underwood was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Hackler threw nine strikeouts. She had a two-run double.
Poteau had a five-run fifth inning with a two-run double by Parker Patterson.
Maggie Wilson threw a six-inning two hitter, striking out 14 of the 22 batters she faced. LeFlore's Alyssa Waits threw seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Allyssa Parker threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Wister posted an eight-run first inning.
Whitesboro vs. Pocola-Wister winner 6 p.m.
Howe vs. winner of losers bracket final 8 p.m., if necessary game afterwards