DSC_2331.JPG

Howe extended its dominance against Panama with a double-digit road win. Abby Huie and Ashlyn Dalton both went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI to help Howe (7-3, 2-1 District 2A-6) remain among the top four teams in District 2A-6 as the district race picks up steam. With Panama (3-3, 1-1 district) losing, Pocola (11-0, 6-0 district) is the only team in the district yet to lose.

With Desirae Reed hitting a home run and a two-run double, Spiro earned its first win against Heavener since Sept. 12, 2018, while extending its unbeaten start to 7-0. Whitesboro is also 7-0 after its opening win in the Tupelo Tournament, setting up a showdown with Buffalo Valley, which it beat in the Class B state tournament last October.

Tags

Recommended for you