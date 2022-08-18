Howe extended its dominance against Panama with a double-digit road win. Abby Huie and Ashlyn Dalton both went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI to help Howe (7-3, 2-1 District 2A-6) remain among the top four teams in District 2A-6 as the district race picks up steam. With Panama (3-3, 1-1 district) losing, Pocola (11-0, 6-0 district) is the only team in the district yet to lose.
With Desirae Reed hitting a home run and a two-run double, Spiro earned its first win against Heavener since Sept. 12, 2018, while extending its unbeaten start to 7-0. Whitesboro is also 7-0 after its opening win in the Tupelo Tournament, setting up a showdown with Buffalo Valley, which it beat in the Class B state tournament last October.
Below are the results from Thursday, along with the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
Buffalo Valley 3, Stonewall 1*
**Stuart/Kiowa Tournament
Buffalo Valley 7, Smithville 3
*-Eastern Oklahoma State College Festival
Friday
Talihina vs. Haworth 12 p.m.
Howe vs. Davenport 12 p.m.*
Pocola vs. Stigler at Eastern Oklahoma State College 12 p.m.*
Howe vs. Fairland 1:30 p.m.*
Pocola vs. Fairland 3 p.m.*
Red Oak vs. Heavener 4:30 p.m.
Red Oak vs. Wyandotte 6 p.m.
Spiro, Cameron, McCurtain at Spiro, first game 4 p.m.
Poteau vs. Tulsa Memorial 6:30 p.m.^
Poteau vs. Beggs 9:30 p.m.^
Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley**
Saturday
Poteau vs. Welch 10 a.m.^
Poteau vs. Verdigris 1 p.m.^
Howe vs. Wyandotte 10:30 a.m. at EOSC*
Red Oak vs. Davenport 11 a.m.*
Heavener vs. Fairland 12 p.m. at EOSC*
Pocola vs. Davenport 12:30 p.m.*
Heavener vs. Red Oak JV at EOSC 1:30 p.m.*
Pocola vs. Wyandotte 2 p.m.*
Red Oak vs. Fairland 3:30 p.m.*
Whitesboro-Buffalo Valley loser vs. TBD 10 a.m., winner vs. TBD 1 p.m.**
*-Red Oak Festival
^-Kellyville Festival
**-Tupelo Tournament
Friday
Red Oak vs. Crowder 10 a.m., Red Oak vs. Rattan 12:30 p.m., Cameron vs. Crowder 3 p.m., Wister vs. Cameron 5:30 p.m. at EOSC Festival
Howe at McCurtain 4 p.m.
LeFlore at Buffalo Valley 5 p.m.
Bokoshe at Indianola 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Red Oak vs. Stuart 6 p.m. at EOSC Festival
Football scrimmages
Friday
Poteau at Prairie Grove, Ark., vs. Rogers Heritage, Prairie Grove 6 p.m.
Heavener vs. Gore 6 p.m.
Spiro vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.
Pocola at Wilburton with Savanna 6 p.m.
Arkoma at Quinton 6 p.m.
Panama at Muldrow 5:30 p.m.
Keota at Wetumka 6 p.m.