Several LeFlore County area teams appeared in the initial OSSAA ranking of the 2021-22 season as it was released on Tuesday. Howe's girls basketball team (4-0) earned the top ranking in Class 2A after winning its first four games by at least 30 points.
Pocola's girls (1-0, ranked eighth in Class 2A), Whitesboro's girls (6-0, ranked sixth in Class B) and Howe's boys (3-1, ranked eighth in Class 2A) also received top-eight rankings.
Other area girls teams that made the top 20 include Red Oak (5-0, ranked 14th in Class A), McCurtain (3-0, ranked 11th in Class B) and Buffalo Valley (4-2, ranked 20th in Class B).
Area boys teams that are also in the top 20 include Red Oak (4-1, ranked 19th in Class A) and Buffalo Valley (5-2, ranked ninth in Class B).