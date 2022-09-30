Howe, Whitesboro, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley join Pocola in clinching state tourney bids; more regional softball
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Whitesboro, Howe, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley joined Pocola in clinching spots for state tournaments Friday afternoon.
After Cameron (22-11) defeated Roff 3-2 with Addy Cornell scoring the winning run on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning, Whitesboro (15-17) dispatched Cameron 8-0 as Madison Grogan pitched a six-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts. Linley Collins went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and Kayleigh and Addison Walker both reached base twice and drove in runs to help the girls in red, white and blue make their sixth straight state tournament. Whitesboro made the state semifinal last year.
