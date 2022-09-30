Whitesboro, Howe, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley joined Pocola in clinching spots for state tournaments Friday afternoon.
After Cameron (22-11) defeated Roff 3-2 with Addy Cornell scoring the winning run on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning, Whitesboro (15-17) dispatched Cameron 8-0 as Madison Grogan pitched a six-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts. Linley Collins went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and Kayleigh and Addison Walker both reached base twice and drove in runs to help the girls in red, white and blue make their sixth straight state tournament. Whitesboro made the state semifinal last year.

Tags

Recommended for you