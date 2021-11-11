Howe point guard Shiloh Fletcher moved a step closer to her goal of playing college basketball by signing with Oklahoma Christian University on Wednesday.
Fletcher, who averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game in 2020-21, said she has dreamed of playing college basketball since she was a little girl. She said that OCU head coach Stephanie Findley has already had an impact on her in their interactions.
With her father, Paul, being the pastor of Poteau Church of Christ, she said that playing for a faith-based university has deep meaning to her.
In her first three high-school years, Fletcher and the Lions made the Class 2A state tournament. In both years that the tournament was played (2019 and 2021), Howe won the state title. Fletcher averaged 8.7 points per game in this year's state tournament, leading the team with 13 points in the state semifinal win against Latta. She has also been part of the last three LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships in Howe's streak of seven straight, scoring a team-high 30 points in this year's LCT final against Pocola.
Along with her teammates, she has her heart set on this year's mission on winning a third straight state title.
"I’ve been saying if I don’t get this one, the other two don’t matter to me,” she said.
Howe has started this season 2-0.
Howe head coach Chris Brown noted that she played part of this year's state final against Silo with a high ankle sprain as part of her toughness.
"She went out for a few minutes. It was a very severe high ankle sprain, but she toughed it out and went back out on the floor. It's a story that adds to her legend because we needed her in all the ways we're talking about. Her leadership is the main one," Brown said.
Brown said Fletcher is an excellent contributor whether she is scoring or focused on distributing the ball. Largely, he said, that's because of her basketball IQ, noting how well she runs the point guard position and thrives as a teammate.
"She plays within herself and makes our team better by distributing it and making sure all the parts work. She doesn't forget about herself. She's definitely what I would call a scoring point guard, a kid who can get to the rim, a kid who can shoot the three. Her defense has improved," he said.
Both Fletcher and Brown said she can overcome her short stature to succeed at the next level.
"She's able. Our high-school seniors are a very tall group. She goes against them on a daily basis and is able to get shots off. She's able to overcome if one of them blocks her shot. She goes back at them. That doesn't intimidate her," he said.
Fletcher said her speed and basketball IQ will make a difference.
"With the speed I do have and my basketball IQ, I know there are bigger girls there, but I can still drive the lane," she said.
Oklahoma Christian, a Division II program in the Lone Star Conference, went 7-8 last season.
"I just want to do what I do at a higher level," Fletcher said.