Howe's Gracie Lute vs. Dale

Howe's Gracie Lute looks to pass in the first half of the 2023 Class 2A state final against Dale on March 11.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Howe's Gracie Lute was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small East All-State list as the All-State teams and All-Star by Class lists were announced on Friday.

Lute, who scored 10.4 points per game, helped Howe (25-7) reach the Class 2A state final as an eighth-ranked team.

Tags

Recommended for you