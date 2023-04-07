Howe's Gracie Lute was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small East All-State list as the All-State teams and All-Star by Class lists were announced on Friday.
Lute, who scored 10.4 points per game, helped Howe (25-7) reach the Class 2A state final as an eighth-ranked team.
A total of 10 area players were named All-Stars by Class.
Lute was joined by teammate Abby Huie (9.6 points per game) on the Class 2A All-Star list, along with Pocola's Kylee Smith (9.2 points per game) and Bailey Lairamore (9.2 points per game).
Heavener's McKinley Alexander (12.1 points per game) was named a Class 3A All-Star.
Chloee and Saylee Smith of Keota (20.2 and 18.3 points per game, respectively) and Red Oak's Graciee Noggle made the Class A All-Star list.
Whitesboro's Addison Walker (13.9 points per game) and Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey (8.8 points per game) made the Class B All-Star list.