Howe's Kalan Nye signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for softball, and Raelyn Delt signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College for basketball on Wednesday.
While not all are basketball signees, this makes four college sports signees for Howe's senior basketball group that won Class 2A state championships in 2019 and 2021 and was the Class 2A state runner-up this year. Kayley Turner signed with Connors State College for basketball last week. Shiloh Fletcher signed with Oklahoma Christian University for basketball in November.
"FIve of the six. Maddie [Ramsey] was offered from several schools to play basketball, and she decided not to do that. To me, to be honest, it's the opportunity. More than whether they choose it or not, they had the opportunity. From a parental perspective, the cost of college has inflated. All four of these kids, it factored into their decisions. They wanted to help their parents because their parents had spent so much time with them over the years taking them to tournaments and whatnot," Howe head basketball coach Chris Brown said. He acknowledged the seniors' ambitions, noting that Nye, Turner and Jayce Blake are Academic All-Staters. Fletcher, Delt and Ramsey were named Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Staters, and Delt and Fletcher made Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State. "All six of those players were named All-State in one capacity or another. It goes back a few years, some girls set the tone. All of those girls graduated with college credit. Kalan and Kayley can go those schools and graduate in one year. ... Their coaches who recruited them all spoke to this, that they want to get them recruitable [to a four-year college] by the end of their freshman year if they've completed their sophomore year. They don't want to waste their time at a JuCo if they're ready academically and athletically."
Brown said the fit at their chosen programs is the main thing.
"They've been in a culture where they've been successful, and they didn't want to go to just any school," he said.
EOSC women's basketball went 25-6 this season. NEO softball is 22-14 this spring after going 33-13 last year.
Delt said she is excited to see the four of them play college sports.
"It's really cool to see the four of us going on to the next level and hopefully accomplish more," she said.
Nye said she is proud to have the four of them sign to play in college.
Delt said that while she mostly played the power forward position in high school, she will probably slide over to the small forward spot. Delt's 112 deflections this year matched her number from her sophomore year, which is third-most in Howe's history. Brown said that Delt's experience guarding some of the best high-school players in Oklahoma has helped make her ready to defend in college.
Nye will mainly pitch at NEO.
"I think I'm just different from what other pitchers throw. A lot of pitchers like to throw it up or inside, but I mainly throw my drop curve down. A lot of hitters aren't used to that. I stay low in the zone. I do have a different style," she said.