A few softball and baseball playoffs affecting area teams have been postponed due to thunderstorms.
The Class 4A baseball regional featuring Poteau has been postponed to start Friday with Poteau vs. Berryhill at 1:30 p.m., vs. the Pryor-Hilldale winner at 4 p.m. (with a win) or vs. the loser at 6:30 p.m. (with a loss). Games on Saturday will be 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Howe's softball team was scheduled to play in the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, but it was postponed to Monday at 11:30 a.m. with the Lions (13-17, ranked 16th) playing Washington (37-2, ranked first).
The Class 2A baseball regional scheduled to be hosted by Wister starting on Thursday has been rescheduled to start on Friday with the games that day to be played in McAlester. Games on Saturday and, if necessary, Monday will be in Wister. Schedule: Friday at McAlester: Wister vs. Howe (Game 1) 11 a.m., Panama vs. Calera (G2) 1:30 p.m., G1 winner vs. G2 winner (G3) 4 p.m., G1 loser vs. G2 loser 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at Wister: G3 loser vs. G4 winner (G5) 4 p.m., G5 winner vs. G3 winner 6:30 p.m.
The Class 3A baseball regional at Kingston involving Spiro has been postponed to start Friday. The games will also start an hour later, putting Spiro's first-rounder vs. Kansas at 2:30 p.m.
The Class A state baseball tournament has been pushed back. Red Oak will play Pioneer in its quarterfinal Friday at 4 p.m. at Shawnee High School. With a win, the Eagles would play the Tushka-Rattan winner in the state semifinal on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Class A state title game is Monday at 12 p.m.