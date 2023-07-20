Kiwanis Club golf tournament

Ronnie Burgess hits a chip shot during the Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament in 2022.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Two fundraiser golf tournaments will be coming in August.

The Poteau Valley Humane Society golf tournament will be Aug. 11 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. Tee time is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided at noon. The cost is $240 for each four-person team. Mulligans are available at two for $10. Prizes will go to the winner, runner-up and third-place teams. 

