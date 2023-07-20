Two fundraiser golf tournaments will be coming in August.
The Poteau Valley Humane Society golf tournament will be Aug. 11 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. Tee time is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided at noon. The cost is $240 for each four-person team. Mulligans are available at two for $10. Prizes will go to the winner, runner-up and third-place teams.
For more information or to pre-register, contact Rita Michaeli at 918-649-0211.
Mail the registration form and fee to Poteau Valley Humane Society, PO Box 15, Poteau, OK, 74953.
The Poteau Kiwanis Club golf tournament will be Aug. 25 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. The Kiwanis Club will be raising money for new outdoor basketball goals at the Poteau Primary School. Will update with more details.