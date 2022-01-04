Pocola's basketball teams swept their homecoming games on Tuesday, with the opening boys game providing the excitement for the night.
Pocola's boys (8-1, ranked 10th in Class 2A) held off multiple second-half rallies by Talihina to win 54-46.
Talihina scored the first seven points of the game, followed by 10 straight points by Pocola, including a pair of go-ahead free throws by Ian Hardwick. The Golden Tigers tallied the last four points of the period, with Tristan Griffith hitting the layup for the 11-10 lead with 15 seconds left.
Pocola scored the last 10 points of the second quarter for a 24-14 lead.
Talihina drew within 28-25 near the five-minute mark, but Pocola went on a 9-0 run and finished the stanza ahead 39-29.
Pocola led 51-41 with 1:25 left. The Tigers came as close as a six-point margin in the final minute.
Ian Hardwick led Pocola with 19 points, followed by Tre Elam with 17 points. Trintan Pitsco had five points. Eli Garrett had four points.
Noah Bryant led Talihina with 12 points. Matthew Harris had 11 points. Nolan Baughman had 10 points. Levi Hill had seven points. Ramses Hernandez had four points.
Pocola's girls (9-0, ranked fifth in Class 2A) downed Talihina 67-22.
Pocola scored the first eight points of the game before finishing the opening period leading 14-4. The Indians scored the last 12 points of the second quarter, including a layup by Allyssa Parker with five seconds left, for a 41-7 advantage.
Mika Scott led Pocola with 16 points (including eight in the second quarter), followed by Presleigh Riggs with 11 (including seven in the third quarter), Parker with 10, Kylee Smith with eight, Bailey Lairamore with seven and five each by Kylee Merritt and Lety Parga.
Jessea Stowell had six points for Talihina. Cheyenne Bearstops and Laney Kinsworthy both had four points.
Pocola will play Panama at home on Thursday. Talihina will play at the Kingston New Years Classic, starting on Thursday with the boys playing Dale at 5:40 p.m. and the girls at 1:40 p.m. against Latta.