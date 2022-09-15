The Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament will be Sept. 23 at Wolf Ridge Country Club. Tee time is 9 a.m. The cost is $250 for a four-person team, which includes meals, or $280 for the Shockley Select Package, which also includes two mulligans and four chamber pot drives. Sign up at the Poteau Chamber office or poteauchamber.com.
All proceeds benefit the Jeff Shockley Memorial Scholarship and Jeff Shockley Community Development Fund.

