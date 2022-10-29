The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak versus the Tigers (3-5, 1-4), who have dropped four games in a row.
“To come in here (and win) means everything,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “It means a lot. Now, we’ve beaten every West team since I’ve been here except ‘Bama.”
The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West, but Auburn couldn’t stop Jefferson and Sanders or produce scores on offense when the game was still in doubt.
Jefferson completed 16-of-24 passes for 234 yards and stiff-armed safety Zion Puckett to the ground on his way to a 13-yard touchdown run.
“That was a big, big play in the game,” Pittman said. “He’s taken over the leadership of the team more and more each week and he had a heck of a game.”
Matt Landers caught four passes for 115 yards.
Auburn’s Robby Ashford was 24-of-33 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 19 times for 87 yards. Tailback Tank Bigsby was mostly contained aside from a 41-yard touchdown run.
Things snowballed for the Tigers after their opening drive of the third quarter ended with a sack and Isaiah Nichols’ blocked field goal, while down just 17-13.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, whose job security has been a hot topic all season, was left with another loss.
“I would hope no one’s happy about losing a game, simple as that,” Harsin said. “You put a lot of time and effort into preparing yourself. If it’s not painful when you lose, then you’ve got the wrong people.”
Arkansas outscored Auburn 14-0 in the third quarter, only the second time the Razorbacks have won that quarter.